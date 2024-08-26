CDC Riot: ‘I Wasn’t Part of Protest’

Liberia-The man who was reported to have died during last Thursday’s fracas between officers of the Liberia National Police and some members of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) is alive undergoing treatment at the John F. Kennedy Hospital where he was rushed for medical attention after he dropped and became unconscious, and blood oozed from his mouth.

Our reporter who caught up with victim Prince Zammie during a visit at the JFK at the weekend said reports that he died are not true.

The victim who said he is into construction as a contractor disclosed that he was not part of the protest, but joined the Women in Peace Building (WIPNET) who had gone to the riot scene to make intervention in the situation.

Zammie does not remember how he got affected or what happened to him, but he only saw himself at the hospital when he gained consciousness.

While at the hospital, in the Trauma Wall, the protester was taken for his x-ray to further determination of his situation, our reporter said.

Zammie was seen via social media footages from the riot scenes lying unconscious on the tarmac with blood oozing from his mouth, fueling speculations that he had died.

CDC Secretary General, Jefferson T. Koijee had also claimed that some of their partisans were killed while others were wounded during the fracas, which reportedly resulted from an LDEA raid on premises right behind the building hosting the CDC headquarters.

The government has announced the arrest of fourteen persons in relation to the riot, all of whom have been charged with various crimes and forwarded to court for prosecution. If found guilty, they could spend a good number of months behind bars.