CDC RALLY NEARLY TURNS CHAOTIC

By Mark B. Dumbar

MONROVIAThe well-attended rally organized by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) dubbed, “President Weah Thank You” held on Monday nearly turned chaotic as several partisans and well-wishers were seen fainting due to suffocation.

As a result of the large crowd who participated in the “Weah Thank You” rally, some of those who trooped the scene nearly died from suffocation and stampede as the venue of the program was jammed park to capacity.

The ‘President Weah Thank You’ program drew thousands of crowds from various communities in Monrovia and its environs. As a result, the situation could’ve led to a stampede as many persons; mostly young people were clustered together due to a lack of space at the party headquarters in Congo Town.

Our reporters who were on the scene disclosed that many people fainted as a result of the large crowd while others could not stand the heat and tension and therefore, have to be taken away to safe environments. Organizers quickly intervened by delaying the start of the program to ensure that those affected were catered to before commencing the ceremony.

The just-ended ‘Weah thank you’ rally in honor of President M. Weah nearly turned sour with nearly one million partisans gathering at the party headquarters of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to appreciate their Standard-bearer for what they called the level development being undertaken by President Weah.

During the event, partisans from the fifteen counties of Liberia arrived at the party headquarters with various banners carrying the Standard-bearer and Vice Standard-bearer’s photos along with the level of development in various counties and districts.

At some point during the event partisans at the headquarters of the CDC began to request for water some of them were now fainting among the crowd.

The event brought together close to one million partisans and well-wishers from various counties along with Representative and Senatorial aspirants who have won the primary on the ticket of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to appreciate the Liberian leader.

According to our correspondent, the crowd pulled by the CDC was the first of its kind for a political party to gather such a high number of people.

Our correspondent disclosed that he was informed by some partisans that their participation at the event was focused on the many good things that the Liberian leader has done in the country.

He said partisans of the CDC started to arrive at the party headquarters as early as 10: AM. “Before 12: PM the entire headquarters of the Coalition for Democratic Change has turned crowded with partisans,” he added.

Speaking also, one partisan Joanna Kollie lamented that her youngest sister fainted because of the overcrowdedness at the headquarters and was taken away in an ambulance.

During the interview, she disclosed that three other persons who suffered from suffocation were also taken away in the ambulance to be treated.