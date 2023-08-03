CDC Official Doubts 1st Round Victory For Weah

“The Liberian people will reelect us. We have fulfilled 85 percent of the people’s wishes but I can’t tell if it will be one round,” the Presidential of the Liberian Senate, Albert Chie said.

Pro-Temp Chie has cast doubt on the possibility of President George Weah securing a first round victory come October 10 polls as predicted by the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Chie, a ranking member of the governing CDC cited the crowded field of candidates as a significant hindrance to Weah winning the election outright in the first round.

The President who is up for reelection is facing serious challenges from former Vice President Joseph Boakai and Alexander Cummings of the Collaborating Political Parties.

However, Chie noted that while the election might go to the second round, Weah would emerge as the victor as his government has done extremely well.

“The Liberian people will reelect us. We have done 85 percent of the people’s wishes,” Chie who is up for reelection in Grand Kru County said on Monday. “All governments are humans and liable to mistakes but overall, we are doing well; but I can’t tell if it will be one round.”

“The economy has some challenges, oh! Yes, but that’s not unique to Liberia. Looking at all the indicators and indexes, we are doing well. All currencies around the world have depreciated against the mighty dollar,’’ he added.

The Senator remains adamant that the current economic challenges which have led to a budget shortfall and delay in public sector work security will not affect the reelection chances of Weah even though the election according to Chie, might not be won in the first round.

Chie emphasized that the current political scenario will lead to a divided vote, making it challenging for any single candidate to secure the required majority in the first round of voting which will then necessitate a runoff election.

The Liberian Constitution requires a candidate to secure more than 50% of the votes to win outright in the first round. If no candidate achieves this threshold, a runoff between the top two contenders is then held.

The October 10 election has already seen a significant number of candidates vying for the nation’s top leadership position resulting in a highly competitive political landscape.

Nineteen (19) persons are contesting the presidency but the race is down to three frontrunners, Weah, Boakai, and Cummings. Chie noted that Weah will defeat any party or any coalition that comes its way but not in the first round as some people may expect.

The Senator’s remarks may not go down well with supporters of the President who believe a first-round victory is certain and a must.