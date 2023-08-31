By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

The National Youth League of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has launched a robust door-to-door campaign approach in Montserrado County ahead of its September 7 official campaign launch in fulfillment of its pledge to secure a one-round victory for incumbent George Weah on October 10.

The initiative, led by Youth Chairman, Emmanuel Mulbah Johnson alias Neto and executive batch mates, commenced in Electoral District #4 early Monday morning to engage with voters on a personal level, sway voters’ perceptions, raise awareness about the impending elections, and provide voter education to the communities and electorates ahead of the polls in October.

Mr. Johnson said the CDC has done all of the different campaigns but the surest way of winning on the first ballot is knocking on doors to deliver the party’s messages.

Youth League Chairman Johnson noted that individual canvassers would move to different communities and homes, and log in the names and contacts of residents ahead of the elections ensuring to constantly and convinced it pulls over not decided voters.

“Over 500 young CDCians are moving across Montserrado County and each of them will have a responsibility of campaigning to 50 households presenting the achievements of Mr. Weah and why he should be reelected,”. Emmanuel Mulbah Johnson added.

Campaign volunteers including first-time voters were deployed to visit households in various zones, remotest communities, and blocks, discuss President George Weah’s achievements and party policies, and distribute campaign materials. This strategy facilitated mutual interactions between the party leaders and residents, fostering a sense of personalized connection and trust.

Meanwhile, the door-to-door political campaigns globally play a crucial role in reshaping voters’ opinions and mobilizing support from voters as well as engaging residents in District #4 to establish rapport, understand the needs of the communities, and effectively convey the campaign’s message.

However, constituents expressed concerns with certain policy decisions and responsiveness to local needs highlighting the significance of how different issues resonate with different segments of the population.

Despite the mixed opinions on the President’s work, the outcome of the outreach indicates that the ruling party’s door-to-door campaign has positively influenced the electorates’ perception by engaging directly with voters and addressing their concerns, the party managed to enhance its image and resonate with the electorates which according to them will increase support for the Coalition for Democratic Change ahead of the impending elections.

Chairman Emmanuel Mulbah Johnson furthered that the statistical door-to-door data gathered in District #4, in combination with the outcome of interviews conducted, suggests a resounding one round victory for President Weah and the CDC as the government’s work reflects a great impact on undecided voters.