CDC Morlu:HOW WILL CDC REMEMBER MORLU:

MONROVIA-The huge blow dealt then ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) at the polls in last year’s presidential and legislative election was further aggravated by the resignation of its former Chairman, Mulbah Morlu. Morlu’s decision to resign the post of Chairman less than two months after the bruising defeat suffered at the hands of the Unity Party was not greeted with applauses and choruses. It rather took many CDCians, including those outside the nucleus of the CDC who believed the party obviously polished and metamorphosed him into the firebrand and charismatic political figure he is regarded now a days, by surprise. While others hailed him, some regarded his action as a boldface betrayal that would dent his character. But how will he be immortalized in the annals of the party’s history, whether a flop or an achiever is the overriding question. The New Republic takes a look at the issues at stake.

How the Congress for Democratic (CDC) that is presently shrinking in the throes of myriad of issues including the departure from the Coalition framework has received news of the resignation of its former Chairman, Mulbah Morlu from the party is the bubbling question being pondered over in many political quarters.

Three months after relinquishing his chairmanship position, Morlu called it a quit Monday from the CDC citing his involvement with the ‘biggest civil society organization’ he personally established while the party was still nursing the fresh blow and bruise of its unforgettable defeat.

“I am writing to inform that a cross-section of the Liberian populace has chosen me as chairman and Lead Advocate of the Solidarity and Trust for New Day (STAND),” Morlu told the National Executive Committee of the CDC in a June 17, 2024 communication.

He went on defining the status of STAND as a diverse, non-political civil society and advocacy organization dedicated to the eradication of impunity in Liberia without allegiance to any political party or ideology, emphasizing that its overarching mission is to carve a new path for Liberia, free from the burdens of injustice, corruption, poverty and hunger “in the land endowed with abundant natural resources.”

In his first letter of resignation as party chairman prior to the formation of STAND, he tried to paint a rather bleak picture of the ugly events and occurrences that largely informed his decision to quit. In that letter, he further damaged the moral and prestige of the CDC by citing unfortunate instances and other unwholesome developments that underpinned his leadership and the entire party by extension.

The CDC is yet to respond to its former Chairman’s latest decision of resigning from the party, but not many Liberians, not even CDCians, are surprised that he has finally threw in the tower on grounds that his earlier action of resigning his post few weeks after the colossal electoral defeat was a drizzle of the biggest downpour, or precursor to his latest decision.

His rise in the CDC

As a grassroot political establishment that had eyes set on emancipating the Liberian people from the crutches of impunity, corruption, underdevelopment and bad governance, the CDC focused on recruiting young Liberians to its file, sending a message all Liberians, regardless of status, have the right to become leaders,

The likes of Morlu, Acarous Gray, Janjay Kparkpeh, Jefferson Koijee and many youthful, brave and brilliant Liberians rose to the occasion and carried the CDC banner with them in the trenches of the political sphere, marketing and propagating the manifesto of the Party which they believed was portent enough to recalibrate the country’s entrenched political culture of segregation, denial and elitism.

A brave character who was influential in unearthing the excesses of former President Sirleaf’s grip on power, Morlu was more or less a pulpit boy, someone who reportedly preached or declared the words of God during his refugee days in Ghana. Those who saw, knew and encountered Morlu preaching the word of God glorified him as an excellent preacher, someone who commanded scripture and inspired many, not knowing he would not press forward to become Liberia’s Johnson Souleman or other acclaimed preachers that share the global stage to date.

As the Liberian civil war waned down, the former CDC strongman noted for leading the crusade for the establishment of war crimes court in Liberia, returned home and soon rooted himself as a formidable young political figure who would go on to become a face of the party.

As gathered, young Morlu feared no political foe as he was instrumental in putting Ellen feet to fire to do what was right in the interest of the people. CDC fanatics told this paper that Morlu was a darling boy of the party, occupying strategic positions such as chairman for the ethics and grievances committee and chairman of recruitment and mobilization, the position he held during the 2011 elections which the party lost to then incumbent ruling Unity Party, as well as the 2017 presidential and legislative elections the CDC won.

It is in the capacity as recruitment and mobilization chairman, he crisscrossed every nook and corner of the country, recruiting young and influential Liberians to the ranks and files of the party and empowering and indoctrinating them to serve as foot soldiers and party ideologues.

Morlu appointed CDC Chairman

The CDC accordingly elevated Morlu to acting chairmanship position in February 2018 following the election of the CDC when then party Chairman, Nathaniel Farlo McGill was appointed Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Office Staff to then President George Weah, who served as the Party’s torchbearer during the triumphant electoral epoch.

The party reportedly witnessed personnel and infrastructural transformation under Morlu, including the construction of a training center intended to enhance the professional capacities of partisans in many fields of learning,

He is said to have held the party together, ensuring that it remains focused on its core values of fighting waste, impunity and bad governance. CDCians credited him for his untiring and full-bodied resistance of opposition criticisms of the party’s handling of power, while he also insisted that the Party did not lose leadership focus.

Despite his strong demonstrated fighting spirit to keep the CDC united and buoyant, he was marred into series of allegations of surreptitiously undermining the fabrics of the very party for his personal interest.

What many said is the stroll that broke his back as chairman of the CDC was the secret recording played on some radio stations in which he was heard disparaging his political leader and President Weah.

In the controversial recording, Morlu was heard accusing the President of taking moneys donated by friendly governments as personal gift. The statement caused a near-political earthquake as some opposition elements called for investigation into Morlu’s allegation.

Legal pundits said at the time that the President’s action as divulged by Morlu was tantamount to removing him from office, but that was realizable owing to CDC’s numerical strength in the Legislature, capable of disposing of any impeachment attempts against the President.

President Weah himself brushed the issue aside by classifying it as mere drinking table gossip in order to lessen the tension it brought to bear, and to give Morlu a little respite.

While Morlu may have survived on the surface, party insiders said he did not survive the internal and personal resentment of his action, as the President and other party executives did not see it fit entrusting him with sensitive party information. “For them. Morlu had lost his credibility and the confidence that had been reposed him. His action did not represent the values and ideals of the party, and so he was tacitly isolated,” stated a party stalwart who begged not to be named for fear of reprisal.

Prior to the divulgence of the secret recording, Morlu commanded the respect of everyone, including the standard-bearer and president, who often referred to Morlu as his son. “That was the beginning of Morlu’s fall within the ranks and files of the CDC hierarchy who did not take the issue lightly,” he further stated, and also disclosed that it came a time others wanted Morlu removed as chairman of the Party because of his betrayal action.

According to party insiders, the issue relentlessly hunted Morlu for as long he was chairman, to the extent that he was to some extent sidelined during the elections. Reports of dissatisfaction and disagreement inundated the CDC during the course of elections, a situation which many said contributed to the party’s inability to sustain its lead in the runoff elections.

The party came first in the October 10 polls but failed to consolidate its lead during the November 14 Runoff elections, and Standard-bearer Weah minced no words in blaming party managers of neglect their responsibilities.

Apart from the reported division and sidelining of Morlu, many think his reign was also characterized by defeats and failures at the polls.

The CDC under the watch of ex-chairman Morlu can only boost of winning two bye-elections in Sinoe, such as the elections that brought Cllr. Augustine Chea to power as well as the elections held in District Two to replace the late Representative J. Nagbe Sloh.

Taking over from then Chairman McGill who led the party to victory in 2017, many saw Morlu as a firebrand character who could far more than what his predecessor did, but that his performance went too far from getting the party in a wining position.

Contrary to the way former Chairman McGill portrayed himself when he occupied the position, Morlu’s style was different because he took an approach that did not suit the taste of the citizens. “In my mind, Liberians did not see maturity in the way the Chairman did things, instead of protecting and advancing the interest of the party and the Liberian people followed everything in the CDC,” another partisan said.

He said Morlu resignation from the party should not be a surprise to anyone because “the writings were already on the wall immediately after the recording was made public.”

Asked how the CDC will remember their once illustrious chairman, he said it would be difficult because everyone has his understanding and interpretation of the issues that befell the party before and during the elections. “For me, he paid his fare due despite the little slip he made,” he stressed.

While still hunted by the ghosts of the CDC’s plummeted leadership, Morlu is now overseeing another Establishment which many said share similar values as the CDC, fighting corruption, impunity, injustice, hunger and poverty.

Where he goes with STAND is another question to ponder over, but it is believed to be a sheep in wolf’s clothing because Morlu did not have his political way in the confines of the CDC and is allegedly trying to use the newest entity to settle down.