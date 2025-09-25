CDC Gathers Valor In Weah’s Exultant Return

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) appeared to have gathered enough valor weeks after its famous headquarters was bulldozed on court orders, as witnessed in the exultant return of their political leader and presumptive standard-bearer in 2029, former President George Manneh Weah.

Thousands of Cdcians swarmed the courtyard and environs of the Roberts International Airport Monday to welcome home the man they regard as “our leader” in a rather dramatic resurgence of political fervor.

They chanted slogans of regret and renewed loyalty. “Our pa sarry we made mistake… Sleepy Joe fool us. 2029 da u we want,” billowed across the tarmac. The move is said to have signaled a potent wave of grassroots energy behind the CDC’s comeback bid.

In his usual humble and peace-appealing tone, the former President called for unity and restraint while addressing the crowd of jubilant supporters.

“We don’t need to fight. We need to be safe, and we need peace in this country. That’s the only way we can move forward,” he said, urging supporters to uphold law and order as the party rebuilds its foundation.

The former president’s return comes on the heels of the August 23 demolition of the CDC headquarters, a move enforced by court order. Undeterred, Weah pledged swift reconstruction, calling the new headquarters a beacon of resilience. “George Manneh Weah is here. We’re going to restore; we will rebuild our party headquarters. That’s our goal, that’s our mission,” he declared.

To spearhead the effort, the CDC has formed a 23-member committee led by Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa and Senator Nathaniel F. McGill. The party plans to launch a fundraising initiative, including a dedicated bank account and multiple payment channels to attract contributions from both local and international supporters.

With Weah back on Liberian soil and the CDC mobilizing its base, the party appears poised to reclaim its political momentum-setting the stage for a high-stakes journey toward 2029.