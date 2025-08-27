CDC Dusts Off HQ Demolition

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) seems to have dusted off the demolition of its headquarters with a renewed focus on the erection of a new headquarters in the soonest of time.

Just few days after the complete decimation of the facility that hosted it activities for about 202 years, its standard-bearer, George Manneh Weah, has established a National Headquarters Construction Committee.

President Joseph Boakai defended the August 23 demolition of the CDC headquarters as court-ordered law enforcement.

The committee is headed by former Speaker of the House of Representative, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, and co-chaired by Senator Nathaniel F. McGill, Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., Advisor, Madam Yvette Freeman, Mr. Quiwu Pepci Yeke, Mr. John Youbuty-Treasurer, Dr. Marie Scott-Wilson and Mr. Kyne Oliver Kyne.

Others include Madam Ruth Cooker Collins-Technical Advisor, Mr. Yayah T. Sheriff, ⁠Famatta Wesseh-Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel T. Swen, Cllr. Garrison Yealu, Jurah A. M. Sanoe, Mr. Roosevelt Johnson Jr., Mr. Michael Andrew Massaquoi, Mamina Carr Gaye (Youth League), Sriyah Musu Isodjee (women’s League, Isaac Doe, Samuel A. Wlue, Manneh George, Ariminty Tubman, Abraham Askie while Eugene Lenn Nagbe will serve as the General Coordinator.

The Committee is mandated by the former President and Standard Bearer to form sub-committees where necessary to work collaboratively to deliver the new facility at least within one year.

The construction announcement comes amid heightened political tensions, with Weah describing the headquarters demolition as a “politically motivated action” that represents an attempt to “destroy and erase the CDC.” Party Chairman Janga Augustus Kowo has been directed to convene a press conference addressing what the party characterizes as governmental overreach and the “illegal abduction” of party members during the demolition operation.

The Party continues to receive significant goodwill and support for this project following the recent politically motivated action. To coordinate these efforts, a designated bank account will be opened, and the details made public. Multiple payment methods will be facilitated.

Meanwhile, the Standard Bearer has mandated Chairman Janga Augustus Kowo to host a Press Conference to address the disastrous invasion of the CDC headquarters by the government, the illegal abduction of some partisans and the ongoing nd pending legal challenges before the courts of Liberia.