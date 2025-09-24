CDC Condemns ‘Premeditated Attack’ On Ex-President Weah

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has strongly condemned the recent fire incident at the residence of its Political Leader and former President George Manneh Weah.

In a release, the party noted, “We regard this unfortunate incident as a premeditated attack on his life, intended to undermine his safety and destabilize the peace of our nation.”

The release furthered, “We recall that during one of President Weah’s returns to Liberia, the Roberts International Airport (RIA) became a scene of violence when personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) attacked CDC partisans and supporters who had assembled to receive him.”

CDC noted in its release, “Furthermore, during his recent entry, armed police officers were again stationed at the airport, where several of our partisans were brutally manhandled, placed in handcuffs, and in some instances, jailed. These are acts of intimidation unbecoming of a democratic society.”

Opposition political party noted that the Unity Party (UP) zealots have engaged in a campaign of disinformation and misinformation, including the circulation of a fake, AI-generated image purporting to depict the bedroom of former President Weah. Such acts are not only deceptive but are also calculated attempts to mislead the public and tarnish the image of our Political Leader.

“We wish to assure the public that former President George Manneh Weah is safe, well, and in good health. However, we call for a forensic, international, and independent investigation into this incident; one that is void of lies, deception, and fakery to ensure that the truth is revealed and justice is served.”

“The CDC remains committed to safeguarding the peace, unity, and democracy of Liberia. We caution against reckless actions and urge all actors to respect the sanctity of human life, democratic principles, and the rule of law,” the release concluded.