CDC Concede Bility Representative Bid in Nimba County?

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

Unconfirmed report emanating from Nimba County Electoral District #7 has indicated that the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is said to have conceded the representative bid of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) National Chairman Musa Bility.

Bility is the CPP’s Representative Candidate in Nimba County Electoral District #7 against the current Representative Roger Domah.

But phoning in from Nimba County, Saclepea City Major, Jeremiah Yangean who is an official of the CDC in that part of the country confirmed his support for the CPP candidate Musa Bility.

According to him, the decision to support Mr. Bility is due to his developmental projects across the district mostly road connectivity including the building of bridges and markets thus improving the city.

Major Yangean further disclosed that the CDC is not feeding any candidate in Electoral District #7, Nimba County something that prompted him to fully support Mr. Bility for the representative position while he supports the reelection of President George Weah.

The CPP National Chairman Bility while it is true that he is in the opposition and is not supporting the reelection of President George Weah, both of them are long-time friends along with Bomi County Senator Edwin Snow who is fully supporting the reelections of President Weah.

In 2014, Bility and Senator Snow supported President Weah’s Senatorial bid for Montserrado County of which he was elected Senator.

During the 2017 Presidential Run-off Election he also supported the CDC that President George Weah was the winner while Senator Snow supported the Unity Party of former Vice President Joseph Boakai.

It is not clear why the CDC is not feeding a representative candidate against Bility and others in Nimba County District #7 in the October 10 polls with CDC key officials in the district supporting an opposition candidate Bility.