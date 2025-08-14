CDC Chairman Describes Sen. Joseph’s Departure As Major Blow

CDC Chairman Janga Kowo has described the recent resignation of Senator Saah Joseph as a significant setback for the party.

He expressed hope that the Senator would eventually return to the ranks of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), emphasizing the contributions of the Senator to the CDC over the years.

Kowo’s statement is contrary to CDC former Representative Moses Acarous Gray, who criticized Senator Joseph, referring to him as a “political parasite” who “came with nothing and leaves with nothing from the CDC”.

Senator Saah Joseph, who recently resigned from the CDC, is currently in the United States on a world investment tour. He is expected to return to Liberia with several potential investment opportunities aimed at benefiting Liberians.

Meanwhile, there is growing speculation that the Senator may be laying the groundwork for the formation of a new political party to support his future political ambitions.

