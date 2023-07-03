CDC BEGINS NATIONWIDE PRIMARY

By: Mark B. Dumbar

MONROVIA-The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has begun a nationwide primary for the nomination of candidates of the nine political parties within the Coalition.

Announcing the nationwide primary for candidate nomination held at the Headquarters of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) on Thursday, June 29, 2023, the Chairman of the Primary, Jefferson Koijee indicated that there are two hundred and five representative aspirants that are expected to participate in the process.

According to him, the nomination process will end on July 7, 2023 for every representative aspirant across the country. Koijee noted, “Two hundred and five representative aspirants are in the nomination process.”

He urged every aspirant and Chairperson of various political parties to gather at their respective constituents to participate in the primary nomination process. Koijee stressed that every candidate should guide the process with peace and love to have a successful nationwide primary for the nomination of candidates.

He emphasized that the process has been intended to guide representative aspirants that are wishing to run on the ticket of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to handle the process with care. “We want every aspirant to handle the process with care,” he added.

Among other things, Mr. Koijee said the nomination process of every representative aspirant within CDC will send a strong message to the opposition bloc.