CCGC Prioritizes Rehabilitation Of Women, Girls In Fight Against Drugs

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A group under the banner, Conacce Chaplains Global Corporation, has announced a plan to prioritize the rehabilitation of women and girls who are victims of substance abuse and drug across Liberia.

Command Albert Benson, the Commander for Conacce Chaplains Global Corporation Liberia Chapter said the organization will focus on more females with fewer males, stating that “for every three females, we will have one male only for now and this is to help our females for now.”

Benson made the remarks at a Thanksgiving service for their accreditation and capacity-building, and horning program held at the Philadelphia Church in Paynesville, outside Monrovia on Sunday, September 14, while stressing the need to buttress government’s effort in the fight against substance abuse and drug.

In January 2024, President Joseph Nyumah called for critical measures aimed at combating this problem of substance abuse drug addiction in the country.

The Liberian leader further declared the proliferation of drugs and substance abuse as national health emergency, while pledging his administration’s commitment to quickly and decisively tangling the situation.

Benson said the group is now prepared to go out in the various getthoes beginning with Montserrado to take the young people from the street, stressing that every community now in Liberia is affected by the drug problem.

According to him, the group has identified two places in Montserrado County that will be used as rehabilitation center, while making additionally plans for more. He said the group has identified three areas or communities to begin their work, stating that “we are hoping and anticipating to see a drug free society.”

“Drug free society will bring stability in our various communities. There are people who are taking drugs and because of the emotional drive of it, they get into ugly act but with a drug free community, these things will reduce including violence,” Benson stated.

He said it’s now time to initiate program that will help Liberia’s next generation as the situation is now about Liberia and no longer about a community. Benson said the group will be using it own resources, while hoping to receive donor’s support based on the cry out for drug in the country.

“We have been trained as anti-drug specialists and drug counselors to form part in the fight against drug in the more positive way. We are grateful to our international trainers for preparing us to work along with the government,” Benson said.

Meanwhile, the group also honored several Liberians including Lofa County Senator, Momo T. Cyrus, journalist Garmai Garyah Payne, Mrs. Comfort Cooper and Mr. Inertia Boakai among others.

Making her remarks, journalist Garmai Garyah Payne said sometimes people do good but it’s not recognized but expressed gratitude to Miatta Kamara and her group for recognizing her works.

“Liberia is very unique but Liberians don’t know the uniqueness of our own country. If you are successful, it’s not about yourself but it’s about the impact you make to humanities,” she said.

According to her, when a person is rich, it should not be about the cars or big houses but the help a person gives to others who are yielding for help.