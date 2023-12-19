Careysburg Public School Students Benefit USAID-Liberia’s School Feeding Program

By Mark B. Dumbar

Several students at various Public Schools in Careysburg have benefited from the USAID-Liberia school feeding program.

The living conditions of some of the students who are attending the public schools in the community whose parents cannot afford were privileged to benefit from USAID-Liberia’s gesture.

USAID-Liberia Deputy Director for Education, Barton Pogue said the organization remains committed to supporting agriculture and human capacity development across the country. Speaking over the weekend, he said the celebration of USAID and Mary’s Meals school feeding program across the country remains supreme.

Pogue disclosed that USAID-Liberia remains committed to buttressing the Government’s efforts and improving food security across the country. Speaking also, Mary Meals Country Director, Paula Nawrocki disclosed that the school feeding program is impacting Liberian students from various schools across the country.

Madam Nawrocki said the initiative is attracting more students at various schools to tackle hunger in Liberia. She, however, called on local and international organizations to collaborate with Mary’s Meals to enhance the initiative.

She, however, encouraged public school administrators to observe the feeding of the students at various schools. Madam Nawrocki urged the students to take advantage of their education as the organization will continue to support school feeling programs in Liberia.