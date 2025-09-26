Capitol Building Arson Trial Resumes Today

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Trial of the politically charged Capitol Building case is expected to resume today Friday September 26, 2025 at Criminal Court “C” at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

Jurors are set to decide on the admissibility and weight of contested evidence. Defense lawyers have pledged to appeal to the Supreme Court through a writ of certiorari, raising the prospect of further delays.

On Wednesday, Criminal Court ‘A’ Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie rejected a motion by defense lawyers seeking to suppress evidence in the Capitol Building arson trial. The court ruled that medical reports offered by the defense were inconclusive to support claims of torture and sodomy.

The case involves former House Speaker Jonathan Fonati Kofa, Representatives Dixon Seboe, Jacob Dabee, Abu B. Kamara and several other high-profile figures. They were indicted in late 2024 on charges of arson, criminal conspiracy, solicitation and facilitation, stemming from a fire that gutted parts of the Capitol on Dec. 18, 2024.

In his ruling, Willie said reports from AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, submitted by Dr. Philip Zochonis Ireland, were hampered by several limitations. These included the defendants’ revocation of consent for genital and anal exams, the time lapse between the alleged abuse and the medical checks, and the limited diagnostic tools available in Liberia.

While scars and other marks were noted on some defendants, Willie said the findings could have resulted from unrelated conditions. He also pointed out that the defendants themselves denied sodomy allegations during the examinations, undermining their claims.

“While we recognize and appreciate the professional effort of Dr. Ireland,” Willie said, “the account was not conclusive enough to enable us to make the informed decision necessary to suppress the evidence.”

Defense lawyers argued that statements from the accused were obtained under duress. But Willie cited court records showing the defendants were represented by counsel during questioning, with constitutional guarantees to remain silent.

“No evidence has been presented to show that their rights were violated or that confessions were coerced,” he said, adding that the jury should determine the credibility of the allegations.

The defense also questioned the role of the National Security Agency and the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company in the investigation. Willie dismissed the claim, citing the 2011 National Security Reform and Intelligence Act, which allows cooperation among security agencies.

He further ruled that a writ authorizing the seizure of 72 mobile phones was legally obtained and executed by the Liberia National Police in December 2024.

The case has drawn intense scrutiny because of the damage to the Capitol and the prominence of the accused. Rights groups and opposition figures have raised concerns about politically motivated prosecutions and detainee treatment.

Liberia, with a history of contested trials and political violence, faces renewed pressure to demonstrate judicial independence. Willie said the state remains bound by both domestic law and international covenants to uphold the dignity of detainees.

