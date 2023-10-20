Cape Mount Gets First Young Female Lawmaker

26-year-old Bintu Massaley has been officially elected to the House of Representatives, representing Grand Cape Mount County, District 1.

She is just one year above the legal age required to contest for a Representative seat. Bintu’s election makes her one of the youngest individuals ever to become a lawmaker in Liberia’s history. Her victory is a testament to the increasing presence of women in positions of power in the country.

Bindu contested on the ticket of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and was pronounced winner of the just-ended Representative Election in Grand Cape Mount County becoming the first ever young female Representative in the history of the county.

Prior to the campaign, a complaint was filed against Bintu Massaley for not obtaining the legal required age to contest as a representative candidate. Following weeks of legal tussle, Bintu was cleared of all charges and given the green light to contest as a representative candidate in the county.

Her election marks a historic movement of Grand Cape Mount County, setting a record of being the first ever representative candidate of that age to become lawmaker in the Western part of Liberia.