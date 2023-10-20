Cape Mount Gets First Young Female Lawmaker

26-year-old Bintu Massaley has been officially elected to the House of Representatives, representing Grand Cape Mount County, District 1.
She is just one year above the legal age required to contest for a Representative seat. Bintu’s election makes her one of the youngest individuals ever to become a lawmaker in Liberia’s history. Her victory is a testament to the increasing presence of women in positions of power in the country.
Bindu contested on the ticket of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and was pronounced winner of the just-ended Representative Election in Grand Cape Mount County becoming the first ever young female Representative in the history of the county.
Prior to the campaign, a complaint was filed against Bintu Massaley for not obtaining the legal required age to contest as a representative candidate. Following weeks of legal tussle, Bintu was cleared of all charges and given the green light to contest as a representative candidate in the county.
Her election marks a historic movement of Grand Cape Mount County, setting a record of being the first ever representative candidate of that age to become lawmaker in the Western part of Liberia.
Thanks very interesting blog!
Excellent blog you have here but I was curious if you knew of any community
forums that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really like to be a part of online community where I can get opinions from other experienced
individuals that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me
know. Bless you!
I needed to thank you for this fantastic read!! I absolutely enjoyed every little bit of it.
I’ve got you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
First of all I want to say terrific blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your head prior to writing.
I have had difficulty clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.
I truly do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or tips?
Cheers!
Your style is unique in comparison to other folks
I have read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you’ve
got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark this page.