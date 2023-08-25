Candlelight Vigil for Accident Victims Today

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

The Secretariat of the Coalition for Democratic Change has announced one-day candlelight for fallen partisans who lost their lives in a tragic motor accident.

According to a release, the Secretariat called on all partisans and sympathizers of the CDC will assemble at the National Headquarters In Congo Town on Friday, August 25, 2023, a day that has been designated for a candlelight vigil.

Head of the Secretariat Major Jefferson Tamba Koijee said: “Once again conveys on behalf of the Standard Bearer of the CDC President George Weah unfathomable condolences to the families of the fallen partisans and reassures them that the Coalition stands with them during these trying times”.

SG Tamba Koijee appreciates and commends all partisans and sympathizers for turning out at the National Headquarters as the party painfully mourned its fallen compatriots who met their untimely demise on their way to Bong County.

The action of the secretariat follows of recent accident along the Gbarnga highway when an auxiliary group known as “Girls of Weah” was among those who went to campaign in Bomi with its political leader and the CDC.

Relatedly, the Party’s Secretariat noted that it is with deep and prayerful attention that they are closely following the health developments of other partisans involved in the tragic event on August 22, 2023.

He furthered “We take comfort from the fact that they are getting medical attention available at the medical facilities where they observe a convalescence period”. Koijee added.

The Secretariat re-enforces the mandate of the Standard Bearer that all campaign activities are suspended for forty-eight (48) hours in honor of the partisans who are resting in martyrdom and kindly requests all partisans to observe this religiously.

At the same time, the CDC mourns the loss of partisan Aloysius G. Bahn, who met his untimely death in Nimba County to what was an avoidable circumstance of electoral violence allegedly orchestrated by Anthony Lama and Junior Flehn.

The Secretariat re-emphasized the party’s commitment to violence-free elections and has taken the opportunity to inform the National Elections Commission about these early signs of electoral violations from the Unity Party for their kind attention and prudent action.

“We anticipate the usual cooperation and understanding of all partisans as we go through these periods of sadness and mourning together. May the souls of all faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in perfect peace”. CDC National Secretariat announced.

At the same time, former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has extended his condolence message to President George M. Weah, the bereaved families and the leadership of the three young Liberians who met their untimely demise in a tragic motor accident along the Gbarnga-Ganta Highway.

In a television interview hours following the incident, the Standard-bear of the main opposition Unity Party (UP), Ambassador Boakai said he was sadden of the sudden deaths of the three young Liberia who lost their lives in the accident and extended a condolence message to President Weah, the bereaved families and the leadership of CDC.

Ambassador Boakai said, “With profound sadness I headed news of the death of three young Liberians in an accident; let me extend my sincere condolence to the bereaved families, President Weah and the leadership of the CDC for the irreparable loss of the valuable lives of three Liberians who are future leaders of our nation.”

The UP Standard-bearer also prayed for those who sustained serious injuries and are at the hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Liberian People’s Party of Cllr. Tiawon Saye Gongloe has halted its campaign trail across the country over the deaths of three Liberian who passed off in a tragic motor accident along the Gbarnga-Ganta Highway.

According to LPP, The freezing of its campaign tour follows the recent tragic accident along the Gbarnga highway involving partisans from an auxiliary called “Girls of Weah” of the Coalition for Democratic Change that led to two members’ deaths instantly.

Speaking with media practitioners at his Congo Town office, the Standard-bearer, Cllr. Tiawon Saye Gongloe said it is better to mourn when others are mourning especially in this critical electoral period regardless of political ideology.

Cllr. Gongloe told newsmen that democratically, he has led a high-profile delegation to the national headquarters of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) upon their arrival from Bomi where they were vigorously campaigning showing the love and sympathy of their fallen partisans who died for a cause.

“The LPP is not a party of degenerated forces non ingratitude group of people but rather a democratic, patriotic and diplomatic party who sees everyone as Liberians despite of this political era,” Cllr. Gongloe added.

He furthered, “From now onwards, I call on all LPP members not to verger in any political activities, avoid playing and wearing LPP’s shirts and music, and let’s all focus on the death of those who have gone and pity the CDC as well as sympathy with them in this time of bereavement.”

Cllr. Tiawon Saye Gongloe who was also the first ever political leader to have led his partisans to various party headquarters calling on them to uphold the peace in these elections maintained that it is also scriptural that celebrate in times of celebration and mourn in times of bereavement adding that his party has vowed to mourn along with the CDC for such lost who have gone to also campaign for the party.

The Standard-bearer of the Liberians People’s Party therefore called on all Liberians to sympathize with the CDC especially the bereaved family noting that we are one and should put aside all political affiliations for the common good of our country