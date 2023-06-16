Candidates Nomination Gears Up

By: Jamesetta D. Williams (Intern)

MONROVIA-The Liberian election oversight agency has begun accepting nominations from candidates interested in running for office ahead of the Country’s elections on October 10, 2023.

At the same time, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has warned that there will be no further extensions of the nomination process.

The process runs from June 14, 2023, to July 14, 2023, and will be opened from Monday to Saturday each day from 9 am to 5 pm at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium in Paynesville.

Candidates nomination is a process where aspirants who want to contest in October 10, 2023, Presidential and General Elections gather and pick up their package as well as fill in the various forms and bring up their documentation that is needed in order to be examined by the commission for which they can be qualified to meet their criteria to contest.

In a statement at the beginning of the process, NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne-Lansanah vowed that no amount of politics or pressure would convince the commission to extend the exercise because doing so would seriously jeopardize the constitutionally mandated election date of October 10.

Few candidates have picked up their packages, according to Lansanah, who called the process the most important part of the election. She urges applicants to register promptly because many of them make a living by registering very late.

The chairperson is also urging everyone to register to enable them to take part completely in the ongoing Exhibition of the Provisional Registration Roll (PRR). She reminded Liberians that the exhibition, which began on June 11 at all 2080 voting stations nationwide will end on June 17 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Madam Browne Lansanah has advised Liberians to take advantage of the Exhibition process to confirm the accuracy of their records provided during the Voters’ Registration exercise.