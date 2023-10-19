Canadian Observation Mission Cautions Youth To Avoid Violence

By: B R. Joyclyn Wea

The Canadian Elections Observation Mission in Liberia is calling on Liberian youth to spearhead the country’s development and pride for decades who continue to leave their mark on the new page of the democratic life of the motherland, Liberia

The mission calls on all youth to avoid being manipulated and instigating sources of disturbance to public order and popular vindictiveness during electoral periods.

“You must show maturity in order not to indulge in a political diversion that would not benefit you,” the mission cautions young people.

Releasing its findings on the 10th October polls, the observation calls on young people to be restrained and non-violent for the happiness of all.

Similarly, the Mission urged all stakeholders in the electoral process to safeguard the climate of peace that has prevailed until then to respect the verdict of the ballot boxes and to resort only to legal channels for possible disputes if necessary.

Liberia has begun a new era since the start of the 2023 electoral process, towards the consolidation and establishment of a democratic dynamic, thus raising it among the respectful States of its constitution and the African Charter of democracy, elections, and good governance

At the end of the elections of October 10, 2023, our joint mission welcomes the good organization of the said election and the calming climate that prevailed according to the content of the various preliminary reports from the national and international observation missions disseminated.

“In order to protect ourselves and anticipate unfortunate post-electoral events that could disrupt the electoral process and jeopardize Liberian democratic progress and achievements, our mission continues to follow with great attention the proclamation of the results by the NEC.”

The joint Canadian and African civil society mission present on Liberian territory since October 3, 2023, launches today October 16, 2023, a message of peace and non-violence to political actors and all stakeholders involved in the electoral process in particular to Liberian youth.

The mission furthered “Considering that after the vote, no political intolerance was observed throughout the national territory; Understanding that there is reason to preserve peace, non-violence, and social cohesion in this sensitive period of the proclamation of the results of the presidential legislative and senatorial elections of October 10, 2023.”