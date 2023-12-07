Calm Returns To Grand Gedeh County

State Radio, ELBC and other reports from Liberia’s southeastern Grand Gedeh County on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 said that there was a wave of violent protests in and around the capital, Zwedru, after news of the death of District #1 Representative Erol Madison Gwion, Sr., but calm has now returned to the area.

Gwion, age 59 is reported to have died in hospital in Ghana, after a period of illness.

Reports say those who got involved in the mob violence are accusing pointing accusing fingers at some personalities in Grand Gedeh for being responsible of his 4th December death, after he was reelected in the October 10, 2023 Legislative Election.

They claimed he was poisoned, something that triggered the vandalizing and burning of properties in the area, including that of Senator Zoe Emmamuel Pennoh.

The late Rep. Gwion’s Chief of Staff, Justice R. Clarke disclosed that that Rep. Gwion died early Tuesday morning.

He was a member of the House of the Representatives of the 54thLegislature. He succeeded Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennoh, who was elected to the Senate after having represented the district for two-and-a-half terms (2006 to 2020).

Meanwhile, by Wednesday morning, reports say calm has now returned to Grand Gedeh County.