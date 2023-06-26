C/Society Council Wants Independent Investigators

MONROVIA-The National Civil Society Council of Liberia (NCSCL) has spoken out for the first time since the legal tussle into the death of the promising young lady, Charlotte Musu with a call on the Government of Liberia to hire the services of independent prosecutors to handle the matter.

It can be recalled that Charloe Musu was gruesomely killed at the home of former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott in the city of Brewerville on February 23, 2023. The public was informed that the home of the former Chief Justice and Senator of Maryland County was allegedly attacked by unknown persons leaving one person dead. The Liberia National Police immediately embarked on investigating the matter to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident that caused the life of a promising Liberian, Charlotte Musu in a very gruesome way.

On the outcome of the LNP’s investigation, Cllr. Musu Scott was charged, along with other family members including Rebecca Youdeh Wisner, Gertrude Newton, and Alice Johnson, with the crimes of murder, conspiracy, and making false statements to law enforcement officers.

The accused were detained and later released by the Criminal Court “C” at the Temple of Justice after lawyers representing them filed a Writ of Habeas Corpus. However, the accused were again sent to jail at the Monrovia Central Prison a day later following a challenge by state lawyers.

NCSCL, which is the apex body of all civil society organizations in the country and lead neutral voice of the society, in a statement issued under the signature of its Chairperson, Madam Loretta Alethea Pope-Kai, pointed out that hiring independent prosecutors to handle the matter into the unfortunate death of Charloe will ensure credibility of the legal process.

“Considering our most recent experience, the Civil Society Council of Liberia (NCSCL) is calling on the Government of Liberia to hire the service of independent prosecutors to handle the matter into the unfortunate death of Charlotte Musu at the home of former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott in Brewerville.While we appreciate services being rendered by state lawyers to our country, we think they need professional assistance to deal with cases of this magnitude,” the statement furthered.

“For too long, we have watched cases of similar magnitude treated with lip service and lope warmness by the Government at the detriment of ensuring justice. We are calling on the Government of Liberia to make the world see us as serious people who are committed to upholding the rule of law. We want to see this matter reach a logical conclusion and justice would be served regardless of who is involved. This is not the time for business as usual. Just a few days before the charges were levied against Cllr. Scott and others, the Government had lost a landmark case involving the importation of US$100 million worth of drugs case.

This drug case has put grouses booms on the skin of everyone including our international partners and friends. The performance of state lawyers was blamed for the undesired outcome of that case in spite of the preponderance of the evidence.”

In a bid to bring more credibility to the legal process, NCSCL has sounded an appeal to the United States Government through its embassy near Monrovia, the European Union, and ECOWAS to take a keen interest in this matter so that real perpetrators can face the full weight of the law.

“The loss of life should claim the stern attention of everyone and a free, fair, and transparent adjudication of this matter is the sine qua non to a vibrant rule of law and judicial system in Liberia. We demand impartial justice with no manipulation. When justice is fairly and expeditiously dispensed, we can be confident that justice is indeed for all and not just a mere motto hanging on the walls of the Temple of Justice,” the Council indicated.

“NCSCL cautions all justice dispensers to remain legally professional while administering justice as this is key to maintaining peace and security now and, in the future,” it furthers.

At the same time, NCSCL has called on the public against politicizing the matter and following the legal process.

The Council warned everyone involved to refrain from politicizing it since the ultimate desire of all Liberians and the international community is to get fair justice dispensed in this matter regardless of who is held culpable.

“Members of the press, the National Civil Society Council of Liberia is seriously concerned about these legal proceedings and calls on everyone involved to refrain from politicizing it since the ultimate desire of all Liberians and the international community is to get fair justice dispensed in this matter regardless of who is held culpable,” added the statement.