Business: AML CEO URGES EMPLOYEES

Monrovia-ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has launched its annual Learning Week for 2024 with the theme “Be a Learning Olympian,” inspired by the company’s sponsorship of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Chief Executive Officer Josephus Coenen officially opened the event, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and development among employees.

“I’m really happy to welcome you to the Learning Week of 2024,” Coenen announced.

“It is June again, the month when ArcelorMittal organizes Learning Week to stimulate and create a learning culture among employees.”

ArcelorMittal Learning Week is an initiative by ArcelorMittalaimed at providing continuous learning opportunities to employees at all levels.

The program emphasizes the company’s commitment to life-long learning and professional development, helping employees enhance their skills and advance their careers. This year’s Learning Week introduces a novel and engaging theme:

“Be a Learning Olympian,” is designed to inspire employees to pursue excellence in learning and development as well as participation in sports.

Coenen highlighted the key topics for the week, which include leadership, health and safety, and sustainability.

He emphasized the significance of these areas, particularly the critical role of health and safety in the workplace. “I cannot let this opportunity pass without emphasizing the importance of health and safety,” he stated.

“There will be many opportunities to learn about safety, understand life safety, and explore what health and safety mean for you, your colleagues, your family, and friends.”

The week-long event features a variety of Olympic-style games such as soccer, basketball, and kickball, all designed to be fun and educational. These activities are closely linked to the learning objectives of the week, providing practical ways for employees to apply what they learn.

“You can sign up for these games, which are connected to our learning activities and experiences,” Coenen explained. “These activities will also involve communication about how to apply what you learn in the workplace.”, the CEO added.

Learning Week in ArcelorMittal typically includes a variety of games and training sessions, workshops, and seminars designed to cater to both office and shop floor employees, promoting a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.

This initiative is part of ArcelorMittal’s broader efforts to remain a leader in the steel industry by investing in its workforce’s growth and development.

Coenen encouraged all employees to actively participate and support their leaders, supervisors, and managers in embracing the Olympic initiatives. “This week, I encourage you to participate and also to support our work leaders, supervisors, and managers who support our Olympic initiatives,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Coenen wished everyone a productive and enjoyable Learning Week. “I am pleased to wish you a happy and productive Learning Week. Please keep in mind everything you learn, and thank you very much.”

ArcelorMittal’s Learning Week remains a cornerstone of the company’s dedication to employee development, reinforcing the importance of lifelong learning for both personal and organizational success.

ArcelorMittal Liberia said it is embracing the spirit of the Olympics to unlock new talents through the participation of its staff in various Olympic-style games.

“Trophies, await the winner in each category”, the company said.