Budget Hearings Get Underway

By: Jamesetta D. Williams

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has commenced the Executive Budget Hearings for the 2026 fiscal year, bringing together ministries, agencies, and commissions (MACs) as part of the national budget preparation process.

The hearings, which are mandated by the Public Financial Management (PFM) Law, serve as a platform for spending entities to present and justify their budgetary proposals in line with national priorities.

In his opening remarks, Finance and Development Planning Minister, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, underscored the legal obligation of his ministry to submit the national budget on time.

“By law, we are required by the PFM Act to submit the national budget no later than October 31 for the ensuing fiscal year,” he said, emphasizing that the hearings allow for consultations, queries, and evidence gathering to shape the final budget.

According to Minister Ngafuan, budget allocation is guided by a consultative and evidence-based approach. “We listen to the institutions our budget spenders to determine the most effective and efficient way to allocate resources,” he stated.

He added that the government’s five-year Arrest Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) is central to the budget process, as it defines sectoral priorities and national development goals.

The 2026 budget is projected to surpass last year’s figure of US$738 million, though Minister Ngafuan cautioned that proposed spending plans from MACs must be reconciled with available fiscal space. He also disclosed ongoing collaboration with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) to enhance revenue mobilization.

At the opening session, presentations were made by the Ministry of Agriculture, Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority, Cooperative Development Agency, Central Agricultural Research Institute, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Labour, and the National Investment Commission.

Minister Ngafuan commended the Ministry of Agriculture for its early development of a National Agricultural Development Plan, describing it as a proactive step that aligns with the AAID.

Assistant Minister for Budget and Development Planning, Sarah McGill Mulbah, reaffirmed that the hearings are in full compliance with the PFM Law, noting that the process strengthens accountability and transparency in the use of public funds.

Minister Ngafuan concluded by encouraging all institutions to be bold in articulating their needs despite the challenge of limited resources. “We are not discouraged by large proposals, even though resource scarcity is an ever-present constraint, he said.