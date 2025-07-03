Liberia News: Liscr boss commends Liberia-US relations

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The Managing Director of the Liberia International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), Mr. Avi Zaidenberg, at a colorful ceremony held at the Masonic Temple, near the US embassy in Monrovia, commended Liberia and US for their long-standing relations.

Mr. Avi Zaidenberg, told New Republic Newspaper on Wednesday after he took part in the observance of the 249th Independence Anniversary of the United States.

According to him, LISCR remains committed to the development of the maritime sector. Since LISCR assumed the responsibility of managing the maritime program over 25 years ago, it has seen tremendous increment in the level of ships registered under it as well as boosted Liberia’s revenue intake.

The event was also attended by president Joseph Boakai and other top government officials as well as other foreign diplomats.

Mr. Zaindenberg, is also Board Chairman for LISCR FC, which has been making immense contributions towards football in the country.



This was even manifested recently when the Liberia Football Association(LFA) honored him and the entity for their numerous support to the sector.

“We believe in the power of young people, and we see football as a unifying force that promotes peace and progress,” Zaidenberg said

Zaidenberg and LISCR’s involvement in sports dates far back over twenty years and sees soccer as a unifying factor.

He uses football as a tool for unity, social development, and youth empowerment.