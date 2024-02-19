BREAKING NEWS: Former Law maker Johnson Gwaikolo is dead

By New Republic Liberia

LIBERIA NEWS: MONROVIA-Feb 19-Family members told New Republic Newspaper that former Representative of District Nine Nimba County, Hon. Johnson Gwaikolo has died.

“Yes, he died on Sunday evening at the JFK hospital. This is sad. We communicated last week that we were to meet this week at the house to discuss some family issues,” a family member said.

Before becoming representative for District Nine, he worked in many positions, ranging from Deputy Foreign Minister. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

