BREAKING NEWS: Former Law maker Johnson Gwaikolo is dead

LIBERIA NEWS: MONROVIA-Feb 19-Family members told New Republic Newspaper that former Representative of District Nine Nimba County, Hon. Johnson Gwaikolo has died.

“Yes, he died on Sunday evening at the JFK hospital. This is sad. We communicated last week that we were to meet this week at the house to discuss some family issues,” a family member said.

Before becoming representative for District Nine, he worked in many positions, ranging from Deputy Foreign Minister. The cause of death was not disclosed.