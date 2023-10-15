Breaking News; Buchanan port fire affects boats

By: Reuben Bier

BUCHANAN OCT 15_Serious Fire Disaster has affected several Commercial Boats at the Port of Buchanan, in Grand Bassa County.

The incident which occurred in the late afternoon of Sunday, October 15, 20233 leaves one person severely burned.

The commercial boats own by both Liberians and foreign Nationals are involve into the transportation of goods from Buchanan to Sinoe, Rivercess and other parts of the Country through the port of Buchanan.

According to our Correspondent, a man believe to be in his early 40s identified as Stephen Mensah who is considered as the Chief Engineer for the commercial boats got captured by the fire in one of the boats. The fire sparked out while working on the engine.

Stephen is currently at the Liberian Government Hospital in Buchanan undergoing treatment.

According to our Correspondent, none of the main facilities of the port was affected by the disaster.

The Port of Buchanan is the second largest in the Republic of Liberia that generates huge amount of revenue in Liberia.

It Was established as a settlement for black emigrants from the United States. The emigrants named the settlement in honor of Elliott Cresson, a Philadelphia merchant and Pennsylvania Colonization Society founder who funded their voyage to Liberia.

However, calm has been restored at the port through the intervention of the Liberia National Fire Service in Buchanan and Arcelor Mittal Liberia.