BUCHANAN-Oct 15-Liberia’s second largest seaport is on fire as the cause of the fire is unknown county officials told a reporter.

“As I speak to you, the port is on fire. The cause of the fire is not known. They have sent for a fire service truck to come and put the fire off, but it is still blazing,” correspondent, Reuben said.

The Port is mainly used by Arcelor Mittal for its ore shipment.