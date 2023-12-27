BREAKING NEWS: Associate Justice Nangbe requests for Early retirement

MONROVIA Dec 27- Sources at the Supreme Court have told New Republic that Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Judge Joseph Nangbe has requested for early retirement due to poor health reasons.

“It is correct that Justice Nangbe wrote a letter requesting for early retirement due to health reasons,” the source who declined to be quoted said.

Justice Nangbe has been sick for some time now and over the past months, his health condition is said to be deteriorating.

“Well, that man has been sick for some time now. He was even planning to travel to India for medical attention,” a source who declined to be named also said.

It is not known who will replace him. President George Weah has received his request for early retirement, a presidential source said.