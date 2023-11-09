Boyfriend Killed, Buried Girlfriend Under Abandoned House

The parents of Mary Yeakai, a 22 year old girl who was allegedly mercilessly murdered by her boyfriend, are asking the public to join them in locating the living body of Augustine S. Sheriff (the alleged perpetrator), as he’s now being wanted by the Liberia National Police.

A relative writes, “I am kindly pleading with you all across Liberia to help us locate the gentleman in bellow photo. He’s Augustine S. Sheriff wanted by the Liberia National Police. He’s the boyfriend of my late cousin, Mary Yeakai, who was gruesomely murdered in the Barclay Mission Community in Paynesville.

Mary Yeakai, aged 22, and the only daughter of my big sister Teresa Mulbah, who allegedly received a phone call from Augustine S. Sheriff about 9PM Saturday, October 28, 2023 to pick up some money from him in order to cook on Sunday, the next day, but did not return until her lifeless body was discovered Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The alleged murderer of Mary after committing the act buried her body under an old and abandoned zinc house, about 10 feet away from the house where the deceased used to live, but left one of her hands showing up. I am sure the reason for that was for family members to identify her.

The family has since contacted Augustine, informing him about the unfortunate situation, but has failed to appear up to date. Though, Augustine through a phone communication has admitted calling Mary on the date mentioned but said he has no idea about her whereabouts.

It is reported that Augustine lives in Johnsonville, Kpelleh Town Community and he’s either a motorcyclist or commercial driver. “We are also getting information that he is currently in Lofa, making efforts to cross into Guinea. From the onset of this incident, the family has never accused Augustine as the killer of Mary. However, we have asked him to avail himself and explain his side of the story.

Let him tell us what actually happened on that fateful Saturday up to the time Mary’s body was discovered. But from the way he’s preceding, the family now sees him as the only prime suspect in connection to the death of Mary,” the family member said.

“I am appealing to you all journalists, and all well-meaning Liberians to please join the Yeakai and Mulbah families in ensuring that our daughter gets justice. Please my people; let’s carry on our intelligence so we can aid the police in this investigation,” she added.