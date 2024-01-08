BOYCOTT JNB’S INAUGURATION

By Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia:Montserrado County District #8 defeated Representative,Mosses Acarous Gray is rallying members of the House of Representatives from the outgoing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to boycott the pending inauguration of President-elect, Joseph Nyumah Boakai and his Vice President-elect, Jeremiah Kpan Koung.

Rep. Gray wants CDC lawmakers to embark on a mission to strangulate the inauguration of President-elect Boakai and his Vice President-elect Koung by ensuring that all CDC lawmakers boycott the inauguration slated for January 22, 2024.

Representative Gray disclosed that the CDC has the majority of the lawmakers in the both House and the Liberian Senate. He noted that if they boycott the inauguration, the Speaker will not have a quorum to execute the function during the Joint Section to inaugurate President-elect Boakai and Vice President-elect Koung.

According to him, 2/3 of the 103 lawmakers can constitute a quorum but CDC lawmakers and their alliances, if they boycott such events, will prevent Boakai and Koung from being inaugurated, thus allowing the Speaker to lead the government.

The Coalition for Democratic Change’s outgoing lawmaker said his decision to embark on such a quest for the CDC lawmakers to boycott the pending inauguration of the Unity Party led -the government is a result of the UP not willing to reconcile the country.

He indicated that from 2017 to 2018 when the CDC assumed power he and other CDC lawmakers engaged in give-and-take negotiations for the House’s leadership that allowed the CDC to take the Speaker position and for the Unity Party to take the Deputy Speaker position something he said the UP is not willing to do but going after CDC officials.

Representative Gray who is out of the country said he will soon be back to engage his movement with the CDC lawmakers to use the Constitution to prevent Boakai and Koung from taking the Oath of Office because of the way in which the UP is now proceeding.

He said the President has the Constitutional duty to nominate any Liberian to a position up to the date of the inauguration.

Rep. Gray was reacting to the recent Writ of Prohibition filed by the Unity Party to the Supreme Court to halt the pending confirmation hearing by the Liberian Senate of outgoing Justice Minister, Cllr Musa Dean who was nominated as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court by President George Weah.

According to the Unity Party’s petition, President Weah issued a directive on December 18, 2023, as part of the Joint Presidential Transition Team’s efforts with President-elect Joseph Boakai.

The directive explicitly ordered a freeze on employment, borrowings, and payments exceeding US$10,000. However, the president has the constitutional right to effect change when necessary.