Bong Residents Laud Weah …Housing Project

By Patrick Stephen Tokpah

Residents of Nahn Village in Electoral District#4, Bong County have lauded the Government of President George Weah for the construction of housing units for poor Liberians.

It can be recalled that President Weah in December 2020 broke ground for the construction of 100 modern housing units both in Lower and Upper Bong County, but out of said number President, Weah was only able to construct 20 houses in the county.

President Weah told jubilant residents during the groundbreaking ceremony that the presidential pro-poor housing project was/is an actualization of the promise he made in 2017 to the Liberian people.

Having lived in a hut years ago, the President said it was unacceptable for Liberians to continue living in shanty structures and such miserable and deplorable conditions.

President Weah assured residents of Weanesue and Nahn Village that like their counterparts in other places, they will also have the experience of living in homes that contain kitchens, bathrooms, and other facilities.

But, speaking in an interview with this Newspaper recently, in Nahn village which is along the Gbarnga Lofa road in Bong, the citizens expressed happiness for the construction of the housing units.

The citizens said their houses were broken by the mandate of the government and that their homes were going to be rebuilt and the Liberian leader was able to fulfill his promise by rebuilding the new housing units.

A 61-year-old Norious Nahn told this paper that what President Weah has done for her and her family only God can pay him (Weah) because she was sleeping in a thatched house.

“Me and my children were sleeping in thatch house, and we don’t use to sleep especially during the rainy season, because the thatched house used to leak when it’s raining we will be standing up because there was leakage on the house.”

She said she had no plan to build a house because of her age. She praised the Liberian president on the grounds that no more rain water leaking on her and her children. Madam Nahn boasted that her house contained kitchens, bathrooms, and other facilities.

The 61-year-old lady said that President Weah has done more for them as farmers by building houses for them. She added that since she was born in 1968 no President has done said development for poor Liberians, adding that President Weah is a man who cares for the livelihood improvement of ordinary citizens.

The poor widow said that based on what the President has done for her and her children they are going to vote for the president in the pending 2023 elections.

She further clarifies that they are not paying a cent to the government adding, “We are sleeping here free.”

Martha Kermue, Chairlady of the village lauded the Liberian Chief Executive for the housing unit project for Liberians. Madam Kermue said she and her people’s major priority is to take good care of the housing units. She described the Liberian leader as a developer.

Paul Binda, a 51-year-old man with six children said what the CDC Government has done for him and his family only God can reward the Liberian leader. He said even though he was planning to build a house, but not zinc house because he couldn’t afford to buy a bundle of zinc. He revealed that he and his family are only living by sustaining farming.

According to the citizens, they are enjoying President Weah’s free housing units for poor Liberians.

They added that they have been sleeping in thatch houses for years as a result of not being able to build modern houses that contain kitchens, bathrooms, and other facilities. The Nahn housing project is being implemented by the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE).