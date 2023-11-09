Bong County Women Endorse CDC In Run-off Election

By Patrick Stephen Tokpah

Several groups of women under the canopy, “Bong County Women,” have endorsed the Weah-Taylor ticket ahead of the November 14 presidential run-off election.

The Bong County Women is a group of women from both Christian and Muslim communities and like-minded women who want to see the improvement of women and girls through skills development.

Reading the endorsement statement on behalf of the group, Fatu F. Kollie said after a careful revision of the two presidential candidates in the race, they think President Weah is the best option for the position.

She said the Weah-Taylor administration in Liberia has brought about positive changes for the people of Liberia through several developmental achievements. Madam Kollie named the advancement of social-economic programs, international relations, and infrastructural development as part of the things the president has implemented.

“The Coalition for Democratic Change led by President George Weah and Jewel Howard-Taylor has achieved significant progress across various sectors since coming into power in January 2018,” Madam Kollie said. She disclosed that the government has made strides in improving the country’s infrastructure including road construction and rehabilitation which have contributed to better connectivity and economic development.

The Bong County Women could not hold back their words to talk about efforts made by the Weah-Taylor-led administration on the enhancement of the education sector by implementing policies to increase access to quality education, training programs, technical and vocational education, and scholarships.

Commenting on the agriculture sector, she added that the Government of Liberia has prioritized agriculture development to ensure food security is vibrant. She indicated that the Weah-Taylor government has been providing loan for rural women, something she believes is important to agribusiness development activity in the Country.

Also speaking, the women from Lower Bong County said the ticket of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) headed by President George Manneh Weah is worthy of their support, citing the fact that it is the only gender-balanced, and national inclusive ticket.

The women groups particularly pointed to Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor who is on the ticket, stating that they believe her position in the country amplifies women’s emancipation and a platform to elevate discussion centering on gender equality and women empowerment.

The women said to evaluate the two parties concerning what Liberian women stand to gain should any of the two parties win the presidency on November 14, 2023. They said the result of the evaluation showed that a female occupying the second highest position in the land is a good starting point to table their grievances before decision-makers at the highest level.

The groups opined that Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor should be the rallying point of all Liberian women at the moment so that she will be able to project what the women want to achieve in the country and that she is the only option available. The women at the same time gowned Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor for her continuous support to women across the country.

At the same time, Bong County District# 6 Representative-elect, Moima Briggs Mensah has urged women of Bong County to make the reelection of the first female Vice President of Liberia a priority. “Let’s make the reelecting of Madam Taylor our business; let’s us vote for the only woman in the race; she is our kind, she understands the needs and wants of a woman,” Madam Briggs told the Bong County women.

For her part, Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor lauded the women groupings for taking the bold step of endorsing the reelection of the Weah-Taylor ticket.

Vice President Taylor continued, “To all the women in here, I am grateful to everyone, there’s nothing that can be done without women, we must never lose our spaces, if we stand together great things will happen in our country. Women are the bedrock of every society, we are the most important people, let’s stand tall to have one Voice.”

She called on the women to move in the various districts to encourage other women to support the CDC re-election in the November 14 runoff election. The Liberia Vice President assured the women that if they are reelected there will be more development.

Madam Jewel Howard Taylor is the Vice Standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). She is the first Vice President of Liberia and is currently the only female candidate on the ballot for the run-off election.