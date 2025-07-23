BOMI: First Lady and President Boakai Dedicate Renovated Maternity Ward at Tubmanburg Government Hospital,

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA–First Lady Katumu Boakai and President Boakai Dedicate Renovated Maternity Ward at Tubmanburg Government Hospital, Courtesy of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation

Tubmanburg, Bomi County – July 23, 2025

In a landmark step toward improving maternal and newborn healthcare in Liberia, First Lady Katumu Y. Boakai on Tuesday, July 23, 2025, officially dedicated the newly renovated Maternal, Newborn, Triage, and Isolation Ward at the Liberia Government Hospital in Tubmanburg, Bomi County. The project was made possible through the generous support and full sponsorship of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC), a key partner in the advancement of health and development in the Western Region.

The ceremony, attended by a cross-section of national and local stakeholders, health workers, development partners, and ordinary citizens, showcased Liberia’s commitment to reducing maternal and infant mortality and creating safer conditions for women and children.

Speaking at the dedication, First Lady Katumu Boakai lauded Bea Mountain for taking the lead in renovating the hospital’s maternity wing, a facility that serves hundreds of women annually across Bomi and surrounding counties. “This day marks a turning point for maternal and child health services in this region,” the First Lady said. “The support from Bea Mountain demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships in saving lives and giving our mothers and children the dignity and care they deserve.”

She emphasized that no woman should die while giving life and that every newborn child deserves a clean and safe environment from birth. The upgraded ward now boasts fully refurbished delivery rooms, newborn care units, triage space, and isolation areas, all equipped with modern medical facilities to meet international standards.

The high point of the event came with the arrival of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who officially commissioned and cut the ribbon to open the facility to the public. In his remarks, the President praised the First Lady’s leadership in championing maternal and newborn care, and extended heartfelt appreciation to Bea Mountain for their corporate responsibility and commitment to community development. “This is what Liberia needs, strong partnerships that work for the people,” the President declared. “We encourage other private entities to follow the good example of Bea Mountain and invest in our nation’s human capital through health, education, and infrastructure.”

Also speaking at the event, representatives of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation reaffirmed their dedication to sustainable development and community impact. They noted that their investment in the Tubmanburg Government Hospital is part of a broader effort to contribute meaningfully to the well-being of residents in the company’s operational areas and beyond. “We are proud to be part of this transformation,” said a spokesperson from Bea Mountain. “Improving healthcare for mothers and children is not only a moral duty—it’s an investment in the future of Liberia.”

Local leaders, hospital staff, and residents expressed deep appreciation for the upgraded facility, describing it as a long-overdue boost to the region’s healthcare delivery. The new maternity ward is expected to serve thousands of women and infants annually, particularly from Bomi, Gbarpolu, and Grand Cape Mount counties.

The Ministry of Health, through its County Health Team, will now manage the facility and ensure that the improvements translate into better services, reduced maternal complications, and healthier outcomes for mothers and babies alike.

With Bea Mountain Mining Corporation at the helm of the renovation, the Tubmanburg Government Hospital now stands as a model of what strategic partnership and shared responsibility can achieve for Liberia.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.