Boakai Wants Modest Budget For Inaugural Program

President-elect Joseph Nyuma Boakai has appointed the leadership and Members of the Joint Presidential Transition Team (JPTT) Sub-Committee on inauguration.

A release Friday by the Unity Party states that the President-elect named Madam Miatta Fahnbulleh as Chairperson, Sylvester Grisgby Co-Chairperson, Madam Magdalene Dagoseh and a host of other prominent Liberians.

Former Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Marjon Kamara, OlubankeKing Akerele, and Veteran Diplomat George Wallace were also named as advisors to the Committee.

The Committee is charge with the responsibility among other things to supervise and coordinate planning and execution of the inauguration in consultation with the outgoing government. Establish subcommittees in consultation with the President-elect or his designee to effectively execute the inaugural program; work with the JPTT Secretariat (incoming government) to develop a modest budget for the execution of the inauguration.

Decide appropriate venue and a modest format for the inauguration while Amos Tweh will coordinate with team members and the Secretariat to ensure the children and elderly are captured across the counties.