Boakai Vows To Pursue Pathway To Peace

Following his official certification by the National Elections Commission (NEC) along with his Vice President-elect, Jeremiah Koung, Ambassador Joseph Boakai has vowed to pursue the pathway of peace and development after his inauguration.

“Over the next few weeks, and during my inauguration, my Vice President and I will set out a roadmap for progress and development,” he said.

He added, “We will fully articulate the pathway to peace and development and progress of our country.” He said Liberians have acknowledged the reward of collective endurance.

According to him, Liberians did not only vote, but they also protected their votes. So, he said, such victory will be meaningless if Liberians cannot benefit from the dividend of democracy.

“Such victory should be felt in every city, town village in Liberia and reverberate in all the regions and the world,” the President-elect noted.

“Therefore, I call upon all Liberians to join us in rebuilding this country.” He commended President George Weah for conceding early defeat even when the final results from the NEC had not been released.

Ambassador Boakai was declared winner of the November 14, 2023 president runoff election between him and incumbent George M. Weah following the October 10, 2023 presidential and legislative elections in which none of the 20 presidential candidates obtained 50 percent plus pone vote.

Weah conceded defeat to his main challenger, Boakai, 79, as the electoral body was concluding the counting of tallied sheets from the presidential runoff. The new administration is expected to be inaugurated on January 22, 2024.