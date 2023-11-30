Boakai, US Delegation Hold Discussion

A light-level delegation from the U.S. Embassy meets H.E. President-elect Joseph Nyuma Boakai; as he promises his government’s commitment to effectively tackle corruption in Liberia.

The U.S. Delegation, which includes the Charge d’AffairesCatherine Rodriguez  from the U.S. Embassy near Monrovia, had a brief meeting with President-elect Joseph Nyuma Boakai on Tuesday.

The meeting with Ambassador Boakai centered on how the incoming Boakai-led Government will work with the U.S. Government to intensify the fight against corruption in Liberia (especially holding corrupt officials accountable) and with effective leadership of the Liberian Government.

During the brief meeting with the U.S. Envoys at President-elect Joseph Boakai’s Paynesville Office, the Liberian Leader assured the U.S. Delegation of effective governance while promising his government’s commitment to tackling corruption.

This discussion preceded the delegation’s congratulations message to H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai on his victory as the President-elect of the Republic of Liberia.

