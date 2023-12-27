Boakai says He will develop pathway to peace

Politics2023 ELECTIONBusiness
By New Republic Liberia
Ambassador Biakai
398

MONROVIA Dec 27-Following his official certification by the National Elections Commission(NEC) along with his vice president-elect, Jeremiah Koung, Ambassador Joseph Boakai has vowed to pursue the pathway of peace and development after his inauguration.

“Over the next few weeks, and during my inauguration, my vice president and I will set out a roadmap for progress and development,” he said.

He added: “We will fully  articulate the pathway to peace and development and progress of our country.” He said Liberians have acknowledged the reward of collective endurance.

According to him, Liberians did not only vote, but they also protected their votes.

So, he said, such victory will be meaningless if Liberians can not benefit from the dividend of democracy.

Such victory should be felt in every city, town village in Liberia and reverberate in all the regions and the world.

“Therefore, I call upon all Liberians to join us in rebuilding this country.”

He commended President George Weah for conceding early defeat even when the final result from the NEC had not been released.

New Republic Liberia 6720 posts 0 comments

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.