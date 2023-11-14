BOAKAI SAYS  HE IS IN FOR A WIN

By New Republic Liberia
REHAB-Nov 14-Mr. Joseph Boakai, former president of Liberia says he is in for a win but said he hopes that the process goes on smoothly.

“I am in the race to win. Go out there and vote for their liberation. Not to be afraid.,” he told reporters at his residence after voting.

“I am satisfied with what I saw, but I do not know what is happening around me. I hope everything is going on smoothly” he added.

He said, he was in the race to win and called on all supporters to go out and vote. “I call on them(supporters) to go out there and vote for their liberation. Not to be afraid.,” he said.

Ambassador Boakai was accompanied by his wife, Madam Mrs. Kartumu Boakau, and other supporters. He voted at the McGuire Catholic School, a few kilometers away from his house.

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

