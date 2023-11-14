BOAKAI SAYS  HE IS IN FOR A WIN

REHAB-Nov 14-Mr. Joseph Boakai, former president of Liberia says he is in for a win but said he hopes that the process goes on smoothly.

“I am satisfied with what I saw, but I do not know what is happening around me. I hope everything is going on smoothly” he added.

He said, he was in the race to win and called on all supporters to go out and vote. “I call on them(supporters) to go out there and vote for their liberation. Not to be afraid.,” he said.

Ambassador Boakai was accompanied by his wife, Madam Mrs. Kartumu Boakau, and other supporters. He voted at the McGuire Catholic School, a few kilometers away from his house.