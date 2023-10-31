Boakai Reconciles With Ellen On Her 85th Birthday

Former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai celebrated the 85th birthday of his erstwhile longtime political comrade, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, on Sunday, October 29, 2023, along with many other well-wishers from Liberia and throughout the globe.

The Unity Party Standard-bearer in the 2023 Presidential Election on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to the former Liberian Leader at her home in Sinkor.

Ambassador Boakai had a friendly political relationship with former President Sirleaf for over a decade. However, tensions between the two erupted after the 2017 election when Former President Sirleaf chose to remain impartial and declined to back Ambassador Boakai’s bid for President in 2017. She again refused to support the UP candidate in the 2023 Presidential Election.

Despite their political differences, former Vice President Boakai and Unity Party Alliance member Macdella Cooper paid Madam Sirleaf a visit to wish her a happy 85th birthday.

The former Vice President and Unity Party Standard-bearer in the 2023 elections were also seen at the First United Methodist Church on Sunday, October 29, 2023, in Central Monrovia celebrating former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf’s birthday.