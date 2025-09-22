Boakai Reaffirms Liberia’s Commitment To Women’s Empowerment At UN

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

New York-President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. has reaffirmed Liberia’s dedication to gender equality and women’s empowerment during the 30th Anniversary commemoration of the Beijing Declaration at the United Nations.

Speaking at the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, President Boakai said Liberia is moving “from pledges to results,” with a US$8.3 billion Agenda for Inclusive Development that prioritizes women, youth, health, and education.

He pledged zero tolerance for gender-based violence, a permanent ban on harmful cultural practices, and the launch of a National Action Plan for Young Women and Girls.

Highlighting ongoing programs like the Liberia Women Empowerment Project and REALISE Project, he stressed that empowered women uplift entire nations.

“As Liberia assumes its seat on the UN Security Council, we will ensure women’s and youth voices shape the global peace and security agenda,” President Boakai concluded.