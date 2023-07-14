Boakai Promises Better Life For Liberians

MONROVIA-Unity Party Standard Bearer Joseph Boakai has called on the people of Nimba County to support his bid for the Presidency so that incumbent President George Weah is restricted to one term in office.

Mr. Boakai said the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change has brought disgrace and suffering to Liberians, while the country’s youth are being destroyed by drugs.

The former Vice President also noted that the health, education, agriculture, and road network, among others under President Weah, are yet to be improved after nearly six years in power.

“Look at the living conditions of Liberians; our children are now benefiting from drugs, lack of job opportunities for Liberians, don’t support Weah’s re-election; his government has brought disgrace, insecurity, lack of justice among others,” Boakai told Nimbaians who gathered in huge number in Ganta and Karnplay recently to receive him in the county.

According to him, supporting Weah’s re-election will bring setbacks to Liberians and so they should not support him, but rather the UP whose mission is to impact the lives of Liberians, including job creation, good road network, agriculture, and education, among others.

The former Vice President’s statement was supported by the self-proclaimed god-father of Nimba politics, Senator Prince Johnson, and UP Chairman, Rev. Luther Tarpeh who accused President Weah of being a drug importer.

According to chairman Tarpeh, the only thing Liberians can boast of is that their children and future leaders’ lives have been destroyed by drugs rather than helping to impact their lives through good road networks, education, agriculture and health among others.

He said a UP-led government under Ambassador Joseph Boakai and Senator Jeremiah Koung will reverse this ugly picture.

Also speaking, Senator Johnson called on Nimbaians not to support the re-election of President Weah, describing the CDC-led government as a bad government that has brought shame and disgrace to the citizenry, who can’t boast of any development activities.

For his part, Boakai’s running mate, Senator Jeremiah Koung called on Nimbaians to support the Boakai-Koung Ticket to bring relief to the people.