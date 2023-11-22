Boakai Orders All UP Celebratory Activities Cancelled

The Unity Party says it is deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic act of domestic terrorism that occurred at about 11pm, Monday evening resulting in the loss of several valued supporters at its headquarters on Broad Street.

An unidentified driver with a plate-less jeep, switched off the lights on the vehicle, and willfully struck a gathering of Unity Party supporters who were celebrating the final results of the November 14, 2023 Presidential runoff election causing significant harm to at least 20 supporters of the Unity Party.

Of the 20 victims, 3 have already been pronounced dead at the JFK Medical Center, while the rest are said to be critically injured and being attended to at the JFK and other local clinics in Monrovia.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends affected by this devastating, wicked and barbaric act of domestic terrorism, leading to loss of precious lives,” the party noted in a release.

UP added, “We urge the authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to determine the cause and hold those responsible accountable.”

“It is crucial that justice is served, not only for the victims and their families but also for the broader community, as we strive to maintain trust, stability, and respect for the rule of law once again in Liberia, “Unity party noted.

Meanwhile, the UP in consultation with its Standard-bearer and President-Elect of Liberia, Ambassador Joseph Nyuma Boakai has canceled all related celebratory gatherings until further notice.