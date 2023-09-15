Boakai Massaquoi Refutes Opposition Solidarity

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

The Chief Executive Officer of Boakai Massaquoi Agriculture and Real Estate Incorporated has refuted claims that his farm belongs to Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

It can be recalled that a social media group, “Opposition Solidarity Brigades” recently posted Massaquoi’s rice farm with the inscription “Ambassador Joseph Boakai on his rice farm.” Boakai Massaquoi told reporters at a news conference that the action has sparked serious tension between his family and supporters.

Boakai Massaquoi who is also an Independent Candidate in Montserrado District #2, reacted days following a Facebook publication showing the image of him and Ambassador Boakai.

According to him, the pictures were taken back in 2019 when he invited both the Ministry of Agriculture and UP political leader to his rice cultivation project something he says is now being used by surrogates of the UP that the farm belongs to Amb. Boakai.

During a fact-check tour, a journalist with legal evidence provided to the media showed that the rice farm is the property of Boakai Massaquoi, an independent Representative candidate in District #2, Montserrado County.

Meanwhile, Mr. Massaquoi has warned members of the opposition Solidarity Brigade to desist and take down the post immediately. “Is this how they will find their way to state power by lying to the Liberian people? Such information posted on the opposition Solidarity Brigade Facebook page is criminal and a total deception to me and my families,” he termed.

At the same time, Massaquoi is calling on the Government of Liberia to intervene. He has threatened legal action if a quick measure is not taken. He spoke with journalists at his Johnsonville residence. The farm is situated in District# 11, Montserrado County, and covers several kilometers.