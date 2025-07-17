Boakai Inspects Security Detail

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Executive Mansion, Monrovia – President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, paid an unannounced visit to the James Spriggs Payne Airfield in Monrovia to inspect the ongoing training of officers selected for the presidential motorbike escort unit.

An Executive mansion statement issued Thursday said.

The training exercise is part of a broader effort to enhance the professionalism, mobility, and efficiency of the Liberia National Police (LNP), particularly those entrusted with the specialized responsibility of escorting and securing the presidential motorcade.

During the visit, President Boakai interacted with the officers and instructors, expressing appreciation for their commitment and discipline. He emphasized the importance of safety, precision, and professionalism in the execution of their duties, particularly given the high-security demands associated with protecting the Head of State and other dignitaries.

“The security of this nation and the dignity of our institutions depend not just on infrastructure but on well-trained, motivated, and disciplined personnel,” the President stated, adding, “This investment in training is an investment in national pride and public trust.”

The selected officers are undergoing rigorous practical and theoretical training, focusing on convoy riding techniques, rapid response maneuvers, crowd control, and high-risk navigation. The training also includes vehicle maintenance, ethics, and coordination with other security agencies.

Inspector General of Police, Col. Gregory Coleman, who accompanied the President during the visit, expressed gratitude for the President’s interest and direct involvement in security sector development. He noted that the training of the motorbike escort unit is being carried out in accordance with international best practices and is supported by security partners.

The motorbikes assigned to the Executive Protection Service (EPS), are intended to streamline convoy operations, enhance rapid deployment, and provide a professional appearance to presidential movements both domestically and internationally.

President Boakai reaffirmed his Administration’s commitment to strengthening national security institutions through capacity building, modernization, and improved welfare for officers.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.