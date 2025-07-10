Boakai: Honor Or Embarrassment?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA–What was a diplomatic and partnership discussion between President Donald Trump of the United States of America and five African Presidents including Liberian leader, President Joseph Boakai turned a bit enigmatic, if not dramatic, when the leader of the Free World queried his guest about his education and where he learned English.

As much as President Trump’s action appeared to be an indirect promotion of the Liberian head of state or a proof of ignorance about Liberia, many also wondered if it was an appropriately and diplomatically acceptable conduct, or an honor or embarrassment, that a President would go to the extent of chuckling another President about where he got educated on the basis of his intonations and presentations.

The US President who may have been impressed with President’s firm but laconic remarks about how he wants Liberia and the United States pursue their decades-spanning relationship put President Boakai on the spot with a rather chuckling question.

“Mr. President, thank you for this opportunity to be here. Liberia is a long time friend of the United States, and we believe in your policy of making America Great Again, and we all go along with you in your diplomacy that has to do with economic and commercial friendship,” President Boakai asserted during the Meeting at the White House.

He also provided a picture of Liberia’s rich natural endowments of different minerals. “One of the things we ask, as long time good friends, is the opportunity to do a survey of our minerals deposit,” he wooed President Trump. He also said Liberia is committed to peace and “we have been very lucky within our region.”

President Boakai shed light on the country’s democratic path, saying “we are a country that had series of democratic elections, and our country had been cooling down, and also we want to encourage American involvement in investment in Liberia,”

The Liberian President firmly told his US counterpart “I would like to see that happen,” and that “we want to work with the United States in peace and security in the region because we are committed to that. We just want to thank you so much for the opportunity.”

US President, in response, threw in as usual. “Well, thank you so much. You speak so beautifully, good English; where did you learn to speak so beautifully?” President Trump asked. “Where were you educated ?”

“In Liberia?” Trump asked. “Yes sir,” Boakai responded after chuckling at the initial question. “That’s very interesting,” Trump said. “I have people at this table who can’t speak nearly as well.”

President Joseph Boakai laughed at the question but didn’t say that English is the official language of his country, which was founded by formerly enslaved and freeborn African Americans.

The President did not name any other person around the table he said can’t speak “nearly as well,” though most of the invited leaders either speak french or Portuguese.

The incident at the White House is said to be typical of the US President’s deportment towards leaders from across the globe.

Trump has in the past been accused of not doing much to endear himself to African states and caused a high degree of outrage in 2018 when, during his first term, he reportedly referred to African nations as ‘shithole countries.’

The remark was allegedly made when Trump questioned why the US was accepting immigrants from Haiti and the continent rather than places like Norway.

Trump denies having used the term, although multiple sources present at the meeting confirmed the language to media outlets at the time.

Most Liberians expressed appreciation to the Liberian for excellent performance and presentation that drew President Trump’s attention. Partisans of the Unity Party of which the President is the Standard-bearer is celebrating Trump’s query as a huge political capital that might play in their favor going forward.

But others from the political divide did not see it from the same lenses. “I think this is nothing but embarrassing and awkward moment,” said Elizabeth D. Moore of New Kru Town. “Instead of celebrating, Liberians should take deep reflection.”

She argued that the incident is tantamount to overlooking and downgrading someone. “This is how Trump disgraces and embarrasses his colleagues,” Madam Moore said, and also recalled the incident between President Trump of President Zelensky of Ukraine at the White House.

When asked by a BBC reporter about President Trump’s action, whether it wasn’t awkward, Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti responded in the negative. “We did not find it to be an awkward moment.” She explained that the Africa is multi-language continent and “as a continent, we have different intonations, different ways of speaking, whether it is French, English or Portuguese.”

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.