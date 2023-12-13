Boakai Condemns Mob Violence

The attention of the President -elect of Liberia Joseph Nyuma Boakai has been drawn to a video trending on social media purportedly depicting the brutal beating of a woman in Redlight, Paynesville.

The incident which reportedly occurred Sunday, 10 December, in the commercial District of Red light, portrayed the violent beating of a helpless woman by a mob in the presence of a crowd of onlookers.

The President-elect described the acts in the video as unLiberianand in the strongest terms condemned the mob action and the flagrant disregard for the rule of law and the dignity of womanhood.

Boakai said it is regrettable that several people would standby with cameras and not swiftly intervene to rescue the woman from the mob violence.

He has called on the Liberia National Police and the Ministry of Justice to act swiftly to arrest, investigate and prosecute all of those involved in the unwarranted act against the woman.

Meanwhile, the President-elect said he is glad that the young woman is reportedly recovering at an undisclosed location and has wished her speedy recovery, a dispatch from the USA said.

President -elect Boakai is calling on Liberians to uphold the rule of law and respect each other’s rights and dignity.