Boakai Clarifies Recent Statement

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

Opposition Unity Party political leader, Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai has refuted various reports circulating in the media of recent that, “Liberia will go back to the dark days.”

Ambassador Boakai appearing on Spoon Talk Wednesday evening said, in no time will he allow and see that Liberia, a country he loves so dearly go back to the days of blood bath as was witnessed in the past.

The Unity Party Standard-bearer maintained that Liberians are losing their natural resources and human minds and everything that could help build the country have been wiped away by the CDC-led government something he said attributed to the decline of the country.

Liberia’s main opposition leader in the 2023 elections pointed out that a need to revamp various sectors of government is keen to his administration and that would-be corruption leaders will answer in the court of competent jurisdiction.

He furthered that the terrible performance of the Weah government over the past years and the governmentcomplete disregard for the Constitution and lawsincluding the unconstitutional impeachment of Kabineh Janeh, excruciating poverty, extra-judicial and ritualistic killings, broad-day corruption, the KUSH epidemic facilitated and enabled by Weah and operatives of his government that is essentially wiping out the young generation of Liberians and depriving them of a decent future are all the reasons that will made Liberia go down the dream in terms of development but was not foreseen any form of war.

In recent times, FrontPage Africa and other media outlets, including social media users across Liberia have reported that former Vice President Joseph Boakai, during a campaign rally, warned that it would be ‘the end of Liberia’ should the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) rig the October 10 general elections.

“When I said this country will be finished, people thought I was talking about war. But when you start driving the recourses of our country and there is no benefit to its people, then the country is certainly finished,” Amb. Boakai further clarified.

Since the disclaimer by the Unity Party Standard-bearer, there have been mixed reactions from political pundits, individuals as well and political parties but howbeit, it seems to ease the tension that arose in the media since the beginning of the week regarding former Vice President Joseph Boakai’s statement.