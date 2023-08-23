Boakai Challenges Weah in Debate

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmai.com

Former Vice President and Unity Party Presidential Candidate in the October 10, Legislative and Presidential Elections, Joseph Nyumah Boakai has openly challenged President George Manneh Weah in a presidential debate.

Former Vice President Boakai said he will not attend any debate during these elections if President Weah is not a part of such debate stressing that President Weah is the main opponent in the Presidential Election.

Speaking on Truth FM Monday in Paynesville, the Unity Party Presidential candidate believes that the presidential debate will allow the Liberian people to understand their respective deliverable platforms.

Ambassador Boakai further disclosed that his presidential ambition is intended to demonstrate leadership for the country which is lacking under the leadership of President George Weah.

According to him, Liberians have learned the best experience from their political decision during the 2017 Presidential Elections by electing Weah over him (Boakai) something that no one will have to tell them how the poor leadership of President Weah is treating the country.

He disclosed that when he met the ECOWAS delegation following the elections and the young people were on the streets, he told the delegation because of peace he was not interested in allowing a blood shear in the country for a person to die because of his decision to become President.

Boakai further disclosed that Liberians like to buy pig in the bag without knowing the person who they are supporting in the case of President Weah.

He however, unveiled that Benoni Urey encouraged him to allow the young people to protest on the streets, a request according to him he rejected.

The Unity Party strongman said his leadership will focus on road, agriculture, education, tourism among others.

Boakai told the media that he is confidence that the Liberian people will elect him in the October polls but calls for free, fair and transparent process.