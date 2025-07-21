BOAKAI: Boakai Beats Unity Drum

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D. Williams

MONROVIA–President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is beating the drum of unity, inclusion and reconciliation ahead of the July 26 Independence Observance.

The Liberian leader has urged Liberians to embrace national unity, religious tolerance, and inclusive governance, declaring that Liberia is a nation for all regardless of tribe, religion or region.

Speaking at a special interfaith prayer service on Friday at the Unity Foundation Mosque in the Fish Market Community, Sinkor, the President emphasized that peaceful coexistence and mutual respect are vital for national development.

The ceremony formed part of activities marking the country’s 178th Independence Day celebrations and brought together Muslim and Christian clerics, lawmakers, civil society actors, and members of the diplomatic corps.

“As President, I do not think in terms of Muslims or Christians. Liberia belongs to all of us,” President Boakai stated.

“We are one people, and we must hold together in the interest of peace, unity, and national development.”

He praised Liberia’s interfaith harmony as a cornerstone of national stability and called on citizens to set aside political, tribal, and religious differences for the greater good.

President Boakai reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to an inclusive approach to governance, pointing to the representation of both Christians and Muslims in the National Legislature and other government institutions as evidence of the country’s progress.

“We must ensure that every Liberian feels seen, heard, and included,” the President noted. “We are stronger together. Let us continue to walk this journey side by side.”

Speaking on behalf of the Muslim community, Abraham K. Zoekai, President of the Liberia National Muslim Youth Assembly, called for increased investment in Muslim youth initiatives, schools, and community programs.

Zoekai also proposed the designation of a national holiday to recognize the contributions and religious significance of Liberia’s Muslim population.

“If given the opportunity, Muslim youth will meaningfully contribute to Liberia’s growth,” he said. “We want to be partners in rebuilding our country.”

Senator Amara M. Konneh of Gbarpolu County commended President Boakai for promoting reconciliation and urged the government to expand these efforts nationwide, especially in communities still recovering from Liberia’s civil war.

“True healing can only come when no region or group is left behind,” Senator Konneh stressed. “We urge all Liberians to unite behind the President’s vision of an inclusive Liberia.”

Also addressing the gathering was Associate Justice Yussif D. Kaba, who lauded the Muslim community for its enduring commitment to peace, unity, and interfaith collaboration.

“Muslims are peaceful people who believe in coexistence,” Justice Kaba said. “Liberia will continue to shine if we remain united in heart and purpose.”

The interfaith prayer ceremony concluded with a shared pledge by religious leaders, government officials, and civil society organizations to promote peace, mutual respect, and national healing.

Attendees agreed that Liberia’s future hinges on the collective ability of its citizens to rise above divisions and build a more inclusive and united nation.

In his closing remarks, President Boakai reaffirmed his administration’s pledge to serve all Liberians equally, regardless of background.

“This country belongs to all Liberians,” he said. “Let us walk this road together and build a better future for generations to come.”

The event served as a powerful symbol of national solidarity as Liberia reflects on its journey toward lasting peace and sustainable development.

