Boakai Bends The Law?

Monrovia-There are widespread concerns amongst Liberians and stakeholders about whether President Joseph Nyuma Boakai actually bended the law, the Act establishing the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), when he replaced Madam Emma Metieh Glassco.

The President suspended Madam Glassco in February and replaced last week with Mr. Ccyrus Sagbeh as Acting Director General, while Madam Glassco goes through investigation to establish the veracity of the allegation leveled against her.

Investigation conducted by several media institutions in the country revealed a breach of NaFAA Act in the replacement of Madam Glassco. Glassco herself, has publicly condemned her suspension, describing it as a politically motivated attack aimed at tarnishing her reputation.

A review of the law establishing the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) suggests that President Joseph Boakai’s decision to suspend its Director General, Emma MetiehGlassco, may have violated legal provisions governing the agency.

Madam Emma Glassco was suspended in February after she was accused of financial and administrative mismanagement. Announcing the suspension, Information Minister JerolinmekPiah disclosed that the decision was based on recommendations from NaFAA’s Board and concerns raised by the Office of the Ombudsman regarding her leadership style.

The government alleged that Glassco violated NaFAA’s legal framework and displayed an “insulting” approach to leadership, leading to widespread concerns among stakeholders.

President Boakai subsequently appointed Cyrus Saygbe, Sr. as Acting Director General. However, a closer look at the NaFAAAct has raised questions about the legality of Glassco’ssuspension and subsequent replacement.

The NaFAA Act of 2017, under Section 3.12, states that the President shall appoint nine (9) individuals to serve as members of the Board based on their integrity, gender balance, knowledge, expertise, and experience. Non-statutory members of the Board serve a four-year term and must be appointed with the Senate’s consent.

Statutory members of the Board include representatives from the Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and the Liberia Maritime Authority. However, an investigation by one of the local dailies-FrontPage Africa (FPA) found that President Boakai has yet to appoint the required non-statutory members, leaving the Board incomplete.

With only five members, including Glassco (who has no voting rights), the Board lacked the quorum necessary to make binding decisions. This raises concerns about the legitimacy of its recommendation to suspend Glassco.

The suspended NaFFA DG has strongly contested the process, stating that no official meeting was held and no investigation was conducted before her suspension, further questioning the Board’s recommendation.

Another legal concern arises from Section 3.8 of the NaFAAAct, which states that “The Deputy Director for Technical Services shall be the principal deputy to the Director General and shall act in his/her absence or in the event of temporary incapacity.”

Glassco’s suspension was announced as a temporary measure pending investigation. Analysts argue that this means she was not dismissed, but rather placed on administrative leave, making her absence “temporary.” Under this interpretation, her Deputy Director for Technical Services, William Boeh, should have been the one to serve as Acting Director General.

This issue became more complex when two separate appointments were made for the same position. Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, in a letter dated February 20, 2025, appointed William Boeh as Acting Director General, citing the NaFAA Act’s requirement that the Deputy for Technical Services assumes the role in the Director General’s absence.

Despite this, President Boakai later appointed Cyrus Saygbe, Sr. as Acting Director General, creating confusion over who was thelegitimate authority at NaFAA.

Responding to her replacement, Glassco has publicly condemned her suspension, describing it as a politically motivated attack aimed at tarnishing her reputation. In a series of Facebook posts, she defended her leadership, pointing to significant achievements during her tenure:

Among her many achievements, Madam Glassco boasted of securing US$40 million in World Bank funding, US$20 million from OPEC International Funds, and a US$3.1 million Icelandic grant for a Microbiology Laboratory.

She also pointed to launching the Net Exchange Program and a US$2 million microloan for women in fisheries, overseeing Liberia’s first independent fisheries stock assessment since 1982, strengthening international partnerships and bringing NaFAA into key regional and global fisheries organizations.

Among other things, Glassco addressed Liberia’s long-standing ‘Yellow Card’ status under the European Union’s Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing framework, arguing that her administration made significant progress in meeting compliance benchmarks.

Despite expressing disappointment, Glassco called on her supporters and NaFAA staff to cooperate with the new leadership. However, she hinted at legal action to challenge her suspension and restore her reputation. (courtesy FPA).