Mining: BMMC Will Continue To Support TVET School In Kinjor

The Human Capacity and Development Manager of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) Oliver Gipli says the Company will continue to provide the necessary support to the Daniel F. Tolbert Memorial Academy and Vocational Institute in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County.

He made the commitment on Sunday, July 14, 2024 during the first closing program of the TVET School.

The TEVET School which officially commenced academy activities on February 19, 2024 was constructed by BMMC in fulfilment of the Company’s obligation under the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) and the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA).

The closing program was graced by BMMC Officials including its Human Capacity & Development Manager and a Team from the Human Resource Department along with CR Media Relations Assistant James Karimu.

According to the school’s administration, a total of thirty (30) students enrolled in the TEVET Program for academic year 2023/2024. Of the thirty students, twenty two (22) of them studied computer science, five (5) catering and three (3 ) agriculture respectively.

Serving as Guest Speaker during the program, Mr. Oliver Gipli spoke on the topic “Value of Education” and encouraged the students to take their lessons very seriously.

“BMMC will continue to stand by the school administration in terms of giving them the necessary support” the Human Capacity and Development Manager asserted.

Mr. Gipli said when young people of the County acquire the requisite vocational and technical education, they can positively contribute to the growth and development of their country.

At the same time, the BMMC Human Capacity and Development Manager and his staff Miss Diana Monliala were both certificated by the Administration of the Daniel F. Tolbert Memorial Academy and Vocational Institute for the services rendered to the school over the period of time.